Local researchers in Germany to foster dialogue on colonial collections

Local experts and researchers are in Germany for a week long visit in the cities of Berlin, Leipzig and Stuttgart.

The aim of the visit is to foster dialogue between German and Namibian museum experts on the handling of colonial collections, modern exhibition and display methods, interdisciplinary provenance research as well as digitization in the field of museums and archives.

The local visiting officials include, representatives from the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, experts from different museums, National Art Gallery and the National Heritage Council representatives as well as a University of Namibia post-graduate student and a journalist from NBC.

According to a statement the delegates will visit the German Historical Museum Berlin, the Ethnological Museum Berlin, the Humboldt Forum, Grassi Museum Leipzig and Linden-Museum Stuttgart.

The group from Namibia will also have meetings with representatives from the Federal Foreign Office, the German Lost Art Foundation and the Government Commissioner for Cultural Affairs and the Media.

The visit is part of the Visitors Programme of the German government and covering the topic the ‘Museums and Provenance Research’.

Caption: The Namibian delegation in front of the German Parliament in Berlin. (Photo: Contributed).