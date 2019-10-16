Select Page

Local researchers in Germany to foster dialogue on colonial collections

Posted by | Oct 17, 2019 |

Local researchers in Germany to foster dialogue on colonial collections

Local experts and researchers are in Germany for a week long visit in the cities of Berlin, Leipzig and Stuttgart.

The aim of the visit is to foster dialogue between German and Namibian museum experts on the handling of colonial collections, modern exhibition and display methods, interdisciplinary provenance research as well as digitization in the field of museums and archives.

The local visiting officials include, representatives from the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, experts from different museums, National Art Gallery and the National Heritage Council representatives as well as a University of Namibia post-graduate student and a journalist from NBC.

According to a statement the delegates will visit the German Historical Museum Berlin, the Ethnological Museum Berlin, the Humboldt Forum, Grassi Museum Leipzig and Linden-Museum Stuttgart.

The group from Namibia will also have meetings with representatives from the Federal Foreign Office, the German Lost Art Foundation and the Government Commissioner for Cultural Affairs and the Media.

The visit is part of the Visitors Programme of the German government and covering the topic the ‘Museums and Provenance Research’.

Caption: The Namibian delegation in front of the German Parliament in Berlin. (Photo: Contributed).

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Early Childhood Centre lays foundation for pre-school children

Early Childhood Centre lays foundation for pre-school children

23 November 2012

Cancellation of pensioners debt still in pipeline

Cancellation of pensioners debt still in pipeline

12 February 2016

Baby Gladiators

Baby Gladiators

28 September 2012

WAD grows and grows

WAD grows and grows

6 November 2015