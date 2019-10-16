Pharmacist from the North, Hendrina Hango-Ndakola named Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019

Hendrina Hango-Ndakola, a pharmacist and Chief Executive of Natu Pharmaceuticals was conferred the title of the Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019 at this year’s awards gala held on Wednesday evening.

Natu Pharmaceuticals, based in Oshakati with subsidiary pharmacies in Ondangwa and Eenhana, was founded in 2004. According to its owner, the company strives to reduce the number of man-made diseases by educating the communities they serve in.

Apart from scooping the main award, Hango-Ndakola also won the Business Owner Award.

The awards also saw Hilja Eelu from African Pathfinder Leadership Initiative walk away with the Young Businesswoman Award; Ester Kali, Chief Executive of Letshego Holdings scooped the Private and Corporate Sector Award and Uajo Akwenje, Chief Executive of One Economy Foundation in the Office of the First Lady, won the award in the Community and Government Sector.

The Namibian Businesswoman of the Year Awards give recognition to the innovation, perseverance and creativity of Namibian businesswomen who have achieved success.

According to Namibia Economist Businesswoman projects organiser and Namibia Economist Marketing Manager, Desèré Lundon-Muller, the Businesswoman Awards are bestowed solely on merit.

“There is nothing any of these nominees could do to improve their ratings other than present their achievements in a quantified format to comply with the comparative framework developed specifically over many years to give every single nominee a chance to receive the highest accolade for her commitment and dedication,” Lundon-Muller said at the awards ceremony.

She further noted that during the adjudication process, the criteria switches from quantitative to qualitative, adding that as the judging progresses the emphasis shifts to each individual’s unique qualities that makes her a candidate for any of the awards.

“It is in the final phase of judging that the most outstanding nominees are vetted for their own personal strengths and abilities that they display, not only in their professional careers but also in a wider context, in the communities of which they form part,” Lundon-Muller added.

The 2019 Awards were sponsored by Telecom Namibia, Bank Windhoek, Jaguar Windhoek, Roots Importers, Regus Business Centre, and audited by Coreen Crous, Auditor and Partner at Grant Thornton and facilitated by the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Caption: f.l.t.r: Editor of the Namibia Economist, Daniel Steinmann, Nangula Kauluma (2017 Namibian Businesswoman of the Year), Hendrina Hango-Ndakola (2019 overall winner and the new Namibian Businesswoman of the Year) and Namibia Economist Marketing Manager, Desèré Lundon-Muller.