Pilot entrepreneurship training programme targeting 1,650 unemployed individuals launched

Namibia launched the Enhancing Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EMPRETEC) this week, in a move to bring about a transformational change in unleashing the growth potential of micro, small and medium enterprises.

EMPRETEC is a flagship capacity-building program of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development to promote entrepreneurship as well as micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to facilitate sustainable development and inclusive growth.

The United Nations Development Programme resident representative, Alka Bhatia in her remarks said the pilot program will target 1,650 unemployed individuals.

Bhatia said that the programme in Namibia will give particular attention to skills development activities aiming at eradicating poverty through self-employment of young people, women, and vulnerable groups.

“The programme has a notable success rate as many of the graduates have gone on to establish businesses and create further employment,” she added.

The Deputy Minister of Industrialization, Trade, and SME Development, Lucia Iipumbu in a speech on behalf of the minister said the program will stimulate economic growth, generate employment opportunities, create wealth and reduce poverty in the country.

“The aim of the training is to expose local entrepreneurs. I, therefore, urge all Namibians to fully utilize this opportunity by supporting the government’s efforts, by attending the training

Meanwhile, the target groups will have access to entrepreneurial training and a comprehensive integrated range of business development services.