Development of Walvis Bay Waterfront and Marina well on track

The development of a Waterfront & Marina, identified by Namport to better combine sea port activities with recreational and tourism activities, is well on track with the actual Marina, which will supplement the Waterfront, expected to be completed by 2020.

Namport, as the land owner, facilitates the development of a waterfront at the present waterfront area, which on completion could become the main citizen and tourist attractions in Walvis Bay.

In 2014/15 Namport appointed Royal Haskoning DVH as main consultant, with Macintosh &

Lautenbach Architects, Jordaan Oosthuysen Nagolo Quantity Surveyors, DENCI Consulting Engineers (DCE) and COMPRO INC Consulting engineers in support, to conduct a feasibility study on the proposed waterfront and marina development. The study mainly focused on gathering all relevant information in order to advise Namport on the environmental, social, technical, financial and economic feasibility of a waterfront marina development in the area currently known as the Walvis Bay waterfront.

The specific land use at the proposed waterfront development include: hotels, spa, gym, conference and exhibition centre, public amphitheatre, maritime museum, exclusive restaurant, smaller restaurants, public walkways, public park, public esplanade, public beach, private beach, parking (private and public), luxury residential blocks containing flats and penthouses, commercial and retail blocks, roads (private and public); informal markets, arts and crafts stalls, kiosks, small vendors, take-aways, tourism centre, taxi rank and bus stop; small boat marina for yachts and pleasure craft, slipway for ski boats, tour operator base, restaurant boats base, small boat repair yard, club houses, fresh fish market, braai areas and small boat lockers.

“The project budget depends on the level of investment which the private developer intends to make it. It is envisaged that the project be developed in phases over a number of years, depending on the market demand. The total project cost could range from N$300 million to N$1 billion or more,” said Elzevir Gelderbloem, Executive: Port Authority, Port Engineer and Project Manager of the new Container Terminal.

Namport’s intention is to issue an Expression of Interest for private developers, within 2019, and to appoint a successful developer in 2020, while the developer will seek his/her own funding, etc.

Caption: Artistic depiction of the Waterfront development.