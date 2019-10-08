Local is lekker – Dinapama manufactures 6000 golf-shirts for O&L Group 100 year legacy

For their 100 year legacy celebration on 21 October, Ohlthaver and List (O&L) Group recently gave more than 6000 employees their latest corporate casual golf-shirts, manufactured by Dinapama Manufacturer and Supplies.

Sven Thieme, expressed excitement at the newly designed and fresh-look O&L Mwenyopaleka golf-shirts.

“I am inspired by O&L’s commitment to support growth at home and contribute to local value addition as this is a manifestation of our passion and commitment to our purpose of ‘Creating a future, enhancing life’,” he added.

According to Sven O&L and Dinapama share a collective dream, one where each and every Namibian is gainfully employed, where each Namibian enjoys a decent livelihood and where we as Namibians are creating opportunities for ourselves.

“I would like to thank the employees for sharing in this dream by choosing to support local to grow Namibian businesses and development local talent and skills and in so doing, investing in local infrastructure that will ultimately grow our economy,” he emphasised.

He explained that every single dollar they spend on imports is a dollar of local value addition they export. “We should thrive to create opportunities locally for our own people because if we do not take the people off the streets, they will take us into the street,” he added.

David Namalenga, Managing Director of Dinapama said they are very humbled and proud that they could be part of such a meaningful contribution to the O&L Group, especially during this very special year celebrating its 100th existence as a proudly Namibian establishment.

“We are very motivated by the successful completion of more than 6 000 shirts for Namibia’s largest private employer and leader in the private sector,” he added.

He highlighted that the fruitful relationship between them and O&L Group is very inspiring and they certainly look forward to continue with O&L’s journey and forge new relationships with the rest of corporate Namibian.

“Thank you O&L for the opportunity and contributing so significantly to the growth of Dinapama Manufacturers and Suppliers,” he concluded.

Caption: Sonja Thieme, second from left, O&L Group Manager: Employee Engagement, David Namalenga, Managing Director of Dinapama and Supplies, Sven Thieme, O&L Group Executive Chairman flank by O&L employees during the official handover of the new O&L Group corporate casual golf-shirts manufactured by Dinapama.