Biggest private pension fund administrator celebrates two decades as custodian of retirement funding

Twenty years in the very competitive field of pension fund administration is almost a lifetime but this is exactly what Tilman Friedrich (left), the founder and chairman of Retirement Fund Solutions has achieved. Last week the company, lead by its Managing Director, Mathinuz Fabianus (right) celebrated its second decade in the market and the major milestone of having become the largest private pension fund administrator.

Retirement Fund Solutions administers assets of some N$22 billion on behalf of private funds and their members, constituting 36,000 active members and 3500 pensioners. These members come from 218 individual employer groups of which 150 belong to the Benchmark Retirement Fund.

The company registered the Benchmark Retirement Fund as an umbrella fund in 2000 and it now caters for individuals, small to medium entities and even large employer groups. Total assets of this fund are in the order of N$3 billion.

Friedrich said that its success is attributable to dedicated and highly skilled staff and a no-compromise approach to quality of administration. As an example, he noted Charlotte Drayer who joined Retirement Fund Solutions for no pay shortly after it started, purely on the basis of being convinced that it will succeed. She later joined the company’s board of directors.