Inaugural Unam performing arts showcase week kicks off

The National Theatre of Namibia and the Visual & Performing Arts Department of the University of Namibia this week introduced the Performing Arts Showcase Week, which will be held annually with the aim to promote the works of final year Unam students as they embark on their careers in the performing arts industry.

The week that is scheduled from 10 to 12 October at the NTN Backstage will feature top performing students in the fields of Drama, Dance, Movement and Music. The showcases promise a vibrant program with headlining productions per showcase. The week opens with a dance and drama evening with the 4th year directing work Mouse Trap.

A musical evening will follow on 11 October featuring the renowned Unam Choir and Grease the famous musical. Audiences can further expect an inspiring Saturday afternoon on 12 October featuring movement works on at 16H00. This will be followed by a live music show coupled with spoken word and much more in the evening at 19H00.

The Unam Performing Arts showcase week further promises a public learning program including:; A talk on the essentials of ‘The Business of Art’ by Dr. Laurinda Olivier-Sampson (11 October, Friday, 14H30-15H30 in the NTN Green Room); A Special Effects Stage Make Up workshop with Sascha Olivier-Sampson (11 October, Friday, 15H30-17H30 in the NTN Green Room); and a Voice Workshop- ‘Acting: Voice and Speech Fundamentals’ with Sepiso Mwange and Jean-Louis Knouwds (12 October, Saturday, 13H00-15H00 in the NTN Green Room).

The Unam Performing Arts Showcase takes place at the NTN Backstage. Tickets are available at Computicket, N$50 for each showcase to all audiences.