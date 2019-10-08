A small act of kindness goes a long way

The Happy House Kindergarten, situated in Otjomuise, recently received donations of a gas stove and food items from the FNB Namibia’s Windhoek Central Area Office.

The bank officials also handed over blankets, mattresses, stationery, books as well as chairs and whiteboards.

Brian Kandanga, Area Sales and Services Manager at FNB Windhoek Central Area Office said there is no greater feeling than putting a smile on the faces of those who truly need a helping hand.

Helen Bougard, Principal of Happy House said it is not always easy and their biggest challenge is the learning environment space, where the children, sometimes do not fit in the classroom. “I have been thinking of closing down the school, but I believe God sent you our way at the right time,” she emphasised.

Helen takes care of 25 children and receives little to no assistance from the parents was ecstatic with the donations from FNB.

According the FNB Namibia FirstRand’s ‘111 Random Acts of Kindness’ was introduced in commemoration of the group’s 111 years of existence in Namibia towards the end of 2018 and kindness is spread on an ongoing basis. Through the FirstRand initiative N$111 was allocated to each FirstRand Namibia employees to enable them to warm the heart of a Namibian and branches and departments are encouraged to identify welfare organisation of their choice.

Caption: Brian Kandanga, Windhoek Central: Area Sales and Service Manager hands over the items to Helen Bougard, Principal of Happy House Kindergarten, with learners and teachers of the Kindergarten.