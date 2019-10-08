Select Page

Cancer Association receives N$200,000 from FNB

The First National Bank handed over a donation of N$200,000 to the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) at the annual Hats and Roses Ladies Event.

The donation is in support of the House Acacia Interim Home project, a home that provides accommodation to patients from outside Windhoek, who travel for cancer treatment.

Jane Katjavivi, Trustee of the FirstRand Namibian Foundation Trust said the work of the Association is critical in providing support for patients and their families across the country, providing information, testing, counselling and accommodation for those coming for treatment.

“I am particularly impressed with their current work offering young women testing for breast exam, HPV testing, pap smears and HIV/AIDS tests,” she added.

She thanked CAN for the work they do and called on everyone to continue to support you.

“We have build a strong partnership with CAN over the years and we have a long history of supporting the House Acacia Interim Home and we are pleased to provide support once again,” she concluded

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

