Cargo transported by rail via the Port of Walvis Bay on the increase

Rail operator, Transnamib has recorded an increase in cargo movement via the Port of Walvis Bay to the inlands of Namibia, since April, according to a statement issued this week.

The Acting Executive: Commercial and Marketing Namvula Ankama alluded to the fact that this increase in rail business is due to an escalation in demand for the movement of containerized cargo, building material and other traffic such the importation of ammonium nitrate, sleepers and rails.

“Transnamib is a volume based business and this increase in movement via our rails is a positive for the entire country”, she further said.

There are a number of benefits in using rail over road transportation such as; consignment that require 30 trucks to move cargo on the road will only need one trip on via railway transportation which in turn is a more cost efficient method, the use of railway is safer as the road transportation is exposed to car accidents and railway transportation mode does not emit the same amounts of carbon dioxide which are harmful to the environment.

According to Ankama, the conducive relationship between Namport and Transnamib allows superior customers services to be rendered to all who makes use of the railway via the Port of Walvis Bay.

This cooperation between the two entities is a direct response to Namibia’s aspirations of becoming a logistics hub as detailed in the country’s Master Plan for Development of an International Logistics Hub for SADC countries which requires all modes of transportation to work in a closely integrated manner as one complete package of a “Logistics Hub”, she added.