Select Page

The violence and senseless killings of women, children is worrisome says Nujoma

Posted by | Oct 8, 2019 |

The violence and senseless killings of women, children is worrisome says Nujoma

Founding father, Dr. Sam Nujoma is particularly concerned with the escalation of violence and senseless killings of women and children in the country.

Nujoma highlighted this last week at the 6th session of the Dr. Theo-Ben Gurirab Lecture which ran under the theme: “150 years: celebration of the vision of Mahatma Gandhi.”

“Just recently, three women were killed by men, while a young woman had to be transferred from Walvis Bay to Windhoek hospital after being shot by her partner, a police officer,” he said, adding that these are but a few of many similar cases reported in the country.

“I thus strongly condemn the brutal ongoing killings of women and children in Namibia,” he said.

According to Nujoma, under these circumstances, Gandhi’s vision and the gospel of non-violence summons people to be loving, tolerant, forgiving, selfless and compassionate.

“Let us, therefore, learn from Gandhi’s concept of nonviolence which is based on good will towards all human beings,” he added.

Nujoma said if people must learn something from Gandhi’s teachings today is that a solitary act of heroism could not bring freedom to India, but collective and constructive efforts of all citizens could bring the desired result.

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Prince William to visit Namibia ahead of the Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference slated for October

Prince William to visit Namibia ahead of the Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference slated for October

20 September 2018

Researchers left in the cold as structural problems force National Library to close

Researchers left in the cold as structural problems force National Library to close

26 January 2018

Land statistics booklet launched as 2nd Land Conference draws near

Land statistics booklet launched as 2nd Land Conference draws near

18 September 2018

Finance minister sketches legislative amendments to ensure financial stability

Finance minister sketches legislative amendments to ensure financial stability

21 September 2017