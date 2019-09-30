Tjivikua lands CEO post at Walvis Bay Corridor Group

The Walvis Bay Corridor Group recently welcomed its new chief executive officer, Mbahupu Hippy Tjivikua, who joined the team on the 1st October.

Tjivikua rejoins WBCG, after serving as Project Manager for the Safe Trade and Transport Corridors project in March 2008 to May 2011.

The new CEO said he is proud to be a part of the growth of WBCG, its positivity and progressivism. Speaking about his new role, he explained, “I am most excited about the mandate of the company. The trade facilitation and business development activities that encourage the increase in cargo volumes for the Namibian ports and the Walvis Bay corridors is exhilarating.”

According to him, international trends and the global economy are fast changing and it is crucial for the WBCG to adapt to these developments. “I am driven by a sense of urgency and want the company’s mandate to be executed in a professional and effective manner”.

Tjivikua has close to twenty years of experience in the corporate sector, with eleven of those years spent in the transport and logistics industry. He was previously the Executive for Commercial and Marketing at TransNamib, also serving in other senior roles such as Executive: Strategy and Stakeholder Management and Senior Manager: Operations.

He holds a Master of Science in Operations Management and Leadership from the Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) Business School in Massachusetts, USA and an Honours Degree in Education from Rhodes University, South Africa. He additional has a Certificate in Project Management from the University of Stellenbosch Business School and a Certificate in Financial Management from the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

Referring to himself as a multi-culturist who has the ability to interact with people from all walks of life, Mr. Tjivikua shares his thoughts on those who inspire him. “President Barack Obama’s firm leadership style inspires me as well as President Nelson Mandela’s sacrifices for humanity”. He further mentions Dr. Myles Munroe’s philosophy for life and his wife’s strong spirituality as his inspirational motivators.

The Board of Directors and staff at the Walvis Bay Corridor Group congratulate Tjivikua on his appointment and wish him every success in his new role.