Local crime thriller to premiere this week

Director Tim Huebschle’s feature film, #LANDoftheBRAVEfilm, will officially premiere on Thursday, 10 October at Ster Kinekor Grove Mall, Windhoek.

The 95 minute long film revolves around Meisie Willemse, played by Elize de Wee, a rugged cop with a dark secret she kept hidden for decades. However, while investigating a series of hateful murders, Willemse encounters a ruthless reporter who exposes dark secrets from her past, which in turn, derail the case, but Willemse is determined to catch the killer, even if she has to break the law.

“I have always had a soft spot for the crime narrative, so when there was a serial killer on the loose in Namibia between 2005 and 2007, it intrigued me. It struck me how Namibians from all walks of life were united in our curiosity, fear and fascination with the B1 Butcher (as the serial killer was named). That got me thinking – how can one tell a Namibian story for Namibian audiences that everyone can relate to regardless of tribe or ethnicity?,” Heubscle said.

Apart from de Wee, the film stars Armas Shivute, Pieter Greeff, Ralf Boll, Khadijah Mouton, Felicity Celento, Muhindua Kaura, Chantell Uiras, Chridon Panizza, Joalette de Villiers, Janu Craill, Ndinomholo Ndilula, Jarret Loubser, Brumelda Brandt and Rodelio Lewis.

The film is produced with a tight budget of N$3 million which required extreme lean project management. About half of this amount was a grant from the Namibia Film Commission, while the remainder was sourced through private contributions.

From 10 to 20 October, the film will be on the screen at their local cinema in Windhoek. Daily screenings will take place at Ster-Kinekor Grove & Maerua Mall. Tickets are available at Ster Kinekor, Pick n Pay and Webtickets Namibia. Early Bird: N$50, Door: N$60, Half price Tuesday: N$30.