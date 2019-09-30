Namibia, Nigeria to further strengthen diplomatic, bilateral relations

The Namibian and Nigerian governments will hold diplomatic consultations and discuss issues related to bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries from 7 to 8 October in Windhoek.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, will host the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation Executive Director, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi said the visit will also serve as a prelude to the 5th Session of the Joint Commission for Cooperation between Namibia and Nigeria.

The two countries currently have binding bilateral agreements since 2014 and more than 10 Memoranda of Understanding were signed by different Namibian and Nigerian ministers in Windhoek.

During that period co-operation agreements in the fields of geology, mining, mineral processing and metallurgy as well as trade, investment, and economic cooperation and tourism were furthermore signed.