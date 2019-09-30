Namibia commemorates Gandhi @150 – Special commemorative stamps launched

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation and the High Commission of India in Windhoek organised the 6th edition of lecture on the theme ‘150 Years: Celebration of the vision of Mahatma Gandhi’, held on 2 October at Namibia University of Science and Technology.

The special lecture was held under the prestigious Dr. Theo-Ben Gurirab Lecture Series of Namibia, while the guest of honour was Founding father/president, Dr. Sam Nujoma .

Nujoma said Gandhi was a great statesman, thinker, humanist and an apostle of peach in the 20th century, through his concept of freedom and he never tolerated the subordination of one nation or individual to another.

“The relations between the people of India and Namibia dates back to the time of our bitter struggle of national independence and sovereignty and have been deeply rooted in the history and work of the Non-Aligned Movement,” he added.

H.E. Prashant Agrawal, High Commissioner of India said instead of diminishing in relevance, Gandhi’s values have become all the more pertinent in the 21st century, whichever the challenge we confront, we can be sure that the Gandhian way is a real, live option, an option that informs and illuminates.

“He is a moral aquifer, to help replenish and recharge our thirsty should,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, Namibia Postal Department (NamPost) recently released a special commemorative set of five stamps on Mahatma Gandhi, which were officially launched by Hon. Dr Sam Nujoma, High Commissioner of India, Deputy PM and Speaker of National Assembly on the occasion.

“It is for the first time that Namibia came up with a special postage stamp on a foreign leader. Father of Namibian Nation launching the commemorative stamp on Father of Indian Nation was the high point of the evening,” the Commission added.

Namibia – India relations during the past few months have strengthened due to a series of events organised by the High Commission of India.

The events include Gandhi lectures and outreach in a number of schools and organisations, planting of 150 trees on the World Environment Day, promoting cycling and sustainable lifestyle, gifting of books on Mahatma Gandhi to school libraries, singing of Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite prayer ‘Vaishnav Jan To’ by famous Namibian singer Sally Boss Madam and a health camp providing free of cost artificial limbs to 500 needy people is also currently underway in Rundu.

Caption: From (l to r): Hon. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation; Founding father/president, Dr. Sam Nujoma; Peter Katjavivi, Speaker of the National Assembly and High Commissioner of India, Prashant Agrawal.