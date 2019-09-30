Central bank joins quest to ‘knock out’ gender violence

The central bank this week came on board of the ‘MTC Knockout Project’ when they donated N$50,000 to the initiative aimed at eliminating gender violence from society.

The sponsored amount will be donated towards a gender violence charity organisation to be chosen to help in the fight against gender violence.

Director of Banking Services at the Bank, and a well-known motivational speaker and transformational coach will participate in the exhibition style boxing match against MAX-T, a radio personality and presenter

Iipumbu Shiimi, Governor of the Bank of Namibia said as an entity playing a part in ensuring economic stability, they support all causes geared towards ensuring social stability and peaceful coexistence among Namibians.

“We are aware that once harmony and social cohesion prevails, Namibia can flourish and attend to the pressing matters of economic development and poverty eradication. It’s therefore a no-brainer that the Bank aligns itself to this grea initiative,” he added.

Tim Ekandjo, Chief of Human Capital and Corporate Affairs at MTC said their delight is unbound and welcome the stance showed by corporates thus far. “Gender violence is a social ill in society and it is time for men to take the front seat to engage each other on how to end this and this is our contribution as corporates to fight against gender-based violence,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile the event is scheduled for 12 October at the Windhoek Country Club and Resort.

Caption: Governor Ipumbu Shiimi hand-over the sponsorship to Tim Ekandjo of MTC and with Sam Shivute in the middle.