Selfie exhibition to feature at the national art gallery

Posted by | Oct 3, 2019 |

Local photographer and visual artist, Lukas Amakali’s solo exhibition titled,‘Selfie’, will premier at the National Art Gallery on 10 October at 18:00.

Amkali’s work uses selfies to interact on social media as well as share photographic stories.

Amakali said he is inspired by today’s digital age and the influence of social media, because he views selfies as a representation of himself and his identity.

“I started to take double exposure selfies of myself with different backgrounds, objects, tress and animals plus other people, which is what I want to showcase in this eleven exhibition of mine called ‘Selfies’,” he explained.

Amakali started taking double exposure selfies with his Nikon Digital Camera D7000, which has a special menu where one can make multiple exposure of two to three photos.

Double exposure is a photography technique which allows one to take two or more photos on top of each other.

The exhibition will be on display until 9 November.

 

