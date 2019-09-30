Select Page

Angus Claassen appointed acting CEO of Meatco

Meatco’s Board of Directors this week announced the appointment of the Executive: Finance, HR, IT and Administration, Angus Claassen, as the new acting Chief Executive, as of 1 October

The rotation of the CEO role announced by Board Chairperson, Dr Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun is in line with good corporate governance practices and adheres to legislation instilled by Meatco, as the company is currently in the process of recruiting a substantive CEO.

Namundjebo-Tilahun commended the outgoing acting CEO, Jannie Breytenbach who was instrumental in the company’s turn-around strategy, executed during the past year.

“Thank you for being there when everybody else jumped ship – you were determined to stay on and steer this ship into a different direction. Thank you too, to the Meatco staff members for your team work and dedication towards this company,” Namundjebo-Tilahun stated.

Caption: Angus Claassen, new acting CEO  at Meatco.

 

