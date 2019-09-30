Recreational alcohol industry forum regulates consumption, mould perceptions and supports law enforcement

The local industry forum dedicated to self-regulation of alcohol consumption, has just announced its new board that drives industry initiatives and supports law enforcement to combat alcohol abuse.

“The Self-regulating Alcohol Industry Forum (SAIF) was established by the major producers and distributors of alcoholic beverages to co-ordinate and direct activities which counter and reduce the abuse of their products,” the forum said in a statement released after its Annual General Meeting last week.

Forum coordinator, Horst Heimstädt, said “The support of SAIF members is a significant contributor to the forum’s success, and the collaboration with the beer, wine and spirit industry is excellent and worth celebrating, because this seems to be a major challenge throughout the world.”

The newly elected forum committee comprises Celeste Carstens from Pernod Ricard Namibia as Chairperson; Ramona Wittsack from Distell Namibia as Vice Chairperson; Chrisilda Botes from Distell Namibia as Treasurer; Cornell Furter from Namibia Breweries as Organizational Secretary and Horst Heimstädt as Coordinator.

The forum has been successful to keep the marketing of alcoholic beverages under strict control as part of its Code of Conduct.

The forum is involved in law enforcement interventions to detect Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol as well as Under-age Drinking and it promotes public dialogue on alcohol consumption.

The forum is an active provider of breathalyzer equipment and breathalyzer consumables.

Caption: The new committee of the Self-regulating Alcohol Industry Forum, seated from the left, Ramona Wittsack, Celeste Carstens and Chrisilda Botes. Standing are Cornell Furter (left) and Horst Heimstaedt.