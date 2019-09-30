Select Page

Ster Kinekor movies at Maerua and the Grove from 04 to 10 October 2019

Posted by | Oct 4, 2019 |

Ster Kinekor movies at Maerua and the Grove from 04 to 10 October 2019

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

NAMA judges announced

NAMA judges announced

12 June 2019

Spanish duo to join Erna Chimu on stage at Nam-Spanish jazz concert

Spanish duo to join Erna Chimu on stage at Nam-Spanish jazz concert

20 November 2017

Film Review – Die Wonderwerker

Film Review – Die Wonderwerker

21 September 2012

Namibian première of the film ‘Concerning Violence’

Namibian première of the film ‘Concerning Violence’

5 February 2016