Wilderness Therapy Namibia gets boost from Nedbank

The Wilderness Therapy Namibia (WTN), a welfare organisation which uses the natural environment to empower youth with the skillset and values, to contribute meaningfully to society received a boost of N$50,000 from Nedbank Namibia this week.

Wilderness Therapy Namibia representative Ben Dalton in his address at the handover said, the programme is geared towards ‘at risk’ youth who show behavioral problems at home and school.

“WTN assists these youth to become responsible adults as well as become one with nature, through experimental learning and guidance,” he added.

The programme commences with a challenging 120km, eight day hike in the wilderness without contact to the outside world. Different counseling techniques such as journaling and group therapy are used. Experiential lessons such as being team leader for a day and what that encompasses, are all part of the eight day hiking process.

The hike is followed by a mentoring programme, which includes participants choosing, and sometimes creating, a community service project for the needy in their own community. This journey of therapy, mentorship and positive re-integration into society spans over the course of 18 months.

Speaking at the event, Nedbank Chief Financial Officer, JG van Graan, said that the bank’s policy as a responsible corporate citizen, is aligned with the definition of sustainable development by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

“We wish to congratulate the WTN on the work they have done over the past couple of years. WTN is assisting communities where learners need ongoing emotional support and life skills that will enable them to survive in a challenging environment. Nedbank is proud to be associated with the WTN and therefore we are pleased to handover an amount of N$50,000 that goes towards supporting their activities and mentorship programme,” he added.

The programme is also used as an alternative intervention method to one-on-one counseling for youngsters going through personal strife, Dalton concluded.

Caption: WTN Board Member, Ben Dalton; WTN Chairperson, Lynette Strijbis; Nedbank CFO, JG van Graan; and WTN alumni Josaphat Tjiho.