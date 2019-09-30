Select Page

FNB warns of imposter scam, urges customers to be on high alert

Posted by | Oct 2, 2019 |

The impostor fraud, where someone pretends to be an official from FNB Namibia, continues unabated, with the bank currently receiving numerous requests and queries according to FNB’s Forensics’s officer, Ingrid Kahona-Katjiukua this week.

Kahona-Katjiukua said that clients of FNB should be on high alert when receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be from FNB and requesting them to perform an action on their cell phone (banking device) and or to provide confidential banking details over the phone, as this will lead to loss of their hard earned money.

She added that the fraudsters call people at random and pose as a FNB employee enquiring about funds that need to be released for various reasons such as apparent dividend payments, policy pay-outs, rewards for long standing customers and or system upgrades have been used as ruses to receive money.

“The call, in most cases, is placed to landlines and the customer is then requested to enter a code on their cellphone (devices or provide banking details) for release of funds or provide confidential banking details,” Kahona-Katjiukua said.

She further urged clients to rather take the caller’s details and phone the bank through their switchboard number to confirm that this is not a scam; never to provide any passwords, card numbers, card expiry dates and or the number at back of card over the phone and never adhere to an over-the-phone instruction to visit an ATM with your ATM card, for any system update.

“Please remember that we will never call a customer or a member of the public to release funds for dividends, policy pay-outs (system upgrades) or for any form of receiving or sending money. FNB Namibia does not require any ‘codes’ from a customer to release funds; nor have them to go through any steps on the cellphone,” Kahona-Katjiukua stressed.

 

