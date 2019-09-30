Select Page

Namport recognises their long serving employees

Posted by | Oct 2, 2019 |

Namport recognises their long serving employees

The Namibian Port’s Authority (Namport) honoured all their long serving employees at the Annual Long Service Awards Ceremony held last week.

A total of 129 staff members from the Port received certificates and trophies. The main objective was to celebrate the efforts of those workers who have contributed towards the productivity of the entity over a continuous period of years.

Kavin Harry, Acting Chief Executive Officer said the commitment and dedication displayed by the recipients has earned the entity the status of being an employer of choice.

“As a ports authority, we remain committed to providing world class services to all sea borne trade, through amongst other excellent customer services, sustainable growth and responsibility with the ultimate aim of contributing to the Namibian dream of becoming a logistic hub for the Southern African Development Community,” he added.

Benny Farmer, Namport Alumini, who has dedicated 43 years of his life to the entity said without teamwork it is impossible to reach one’s goal. He urged everyone to continue working as a team at all times.

Namport gave a special expression of appreciation to eight employees who have served them at the Port of Walvis Bay continuously for 30 years, Shaheed Saban, Richard Goliath, Josef Nghiholiwe, Ernest Strauss and Kathleen van Heerden; Johannes Oberholster (35 years), Isreal Oskar (40 years), and Russel Eyberg (45 years).

Russel Eyberg received the most senior category and advised all his colleagues that it has been commitment and a love for his job that made him come back to his workstation year after year.

Caption: 45 and still going; Russel Eyberg (centre) received the most senior category  at namports event to celebrate the efforts of those workers who have contributed towards the productivity of the entity over a continuous period of years.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Blue Bank bags Best Bank award at Euromoney Awards

Blue Bank bags Best Bank award at Euromoney Awards

12 July 2019

Eco Awards draw institutional support

Eco Awards draw institutional support

18 November 2016

Leadership changes at Bank Windhoek Holdings

Leadership changes at Bank Windhoek Holdings

23 October 2015

Local graphic artists encouraged to contribute to the identity of the new museum set for the Zambezi region

Local graphic artists encouraged to contribute to the identity of the new museum set for the Zambezi region

10 April 2018