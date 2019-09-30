Namport recognises their long serving employees

The Namibian Port’s Authority (Namport) honoured all their long serving employees at the Annual Long Service Awards Ceremony held last week.

A total of 129 staff members from the Port received certificates and trophies. The main objective was to celebrate the efforts of those workers who have contributed towards the productivity of the entity over a continuous period of years.

Kavin Harry, Acting Chief Executive Officer said the commitment and dedication displayed by the recipients has earned the entity the status of being an employer of choice.

“As a ports authority, we remain committed to providing world class services to all sea borne trade, through amongst other excellent customer services, sustainable growth and responsibility with the ultimate aim of contributing to the Namibian dream of becoming a logistic hub for the Southern African Development Community,” he added.

Benny Farmer, Namport Alumini, who has dedicated 43 years of his life to the entity said without teamwork it is impossible to reach one’s goal. He urged everyone to continue working as a team at all times.

Namport gave a special expression of appreciation to eight employees who have served them at the Port of Walvis Bay continuously for 30 years, Shaheed Saban, Richard Goliath, Josef Nghiholiwe, Ernest Strauss and Kathleen van Heerden; Johannes Oberholster (35 years), Isreal Oskar (40 years), and Russel Eyberg (45 years).

Russel Eyberg received the most senior category and advised all his colleagues that it has been commitment and a love for his job that made him come back to his workstation year after year.

Caption: 45 and still going; Russel Eyberg (centre) received the most senior category at namports event to celebrate the efforts of those workers who have contributed towards the productivity of the entity over a continuous period of years.