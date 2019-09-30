Select Page

USAID Southern Africa to support upcoming Swakopmund International Trade Expo

The USAID/Southern Africa will collaborate with the government and the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) for the upcoming 7th Swakopmund International Trade Expo (SWAITEX).

Dr Takele Tassew, Agriculture and Trade Advisor for the USAID/Southern Africa Regional Economic Growth Office, confirmed in a statement that this partnership is possible because of a meeting they had with the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and SME Development at the 18th Annual African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum held in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoir in August.

“At the meeting, there was consensus to support Namibia in its utilization of the U.S AGOA, including the need to sensitise business to its benefits, therefore, as the country’s business apex and thus the primary beneficiary of AGOA in Namibia, the NCCI is well placed to carry this work forward,” he emphasised.

Dr Tassew, further highlighted that in an effort to ensure that Namibia harnesses the benefits provided by the AGOA facility within the remaining duration of the program, they have expressed their willingness to provide, through their Trade and Investment Hub, the support for the development of a National AGOA Utilisation Strategy for Namibia.

“AGOA utilisation strategies are a requirement by the United Trade Representative for AGOA eligible countries to ensure increased utilisation of AGO program,” he concluded.

The SWAITEX will be held from the 9 to 12 October at the Dome in Swakopmund.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

