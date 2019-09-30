Young school leaders discover their own strengths and weaknesses through psychometric tests

“Capricorn Group believes that the knowledge that these twenty young leaders gained over the past weekend would serve them well beyond the completion of their school period and will equip them to become the future leaders in the community as well as in the public and private sectors.”

This sentiment was expressed by the Capricorn Group Executive for Brand and Corporate Affairs, Marelize Horn, after twenty learners representing ten Windhoek schools, attended a three-day leadership development programme of Capacity Trust. All the learners will serve on their respective schools’ Learner Representative Councils in 2020.

The learners represented Acacia High School, A. Shipena Secondary School, Concordia High School, Dawid Bezuidenhout High School, Delta High School, Ella Du Plessis High School, Windhoek High School, Hage G Geingob High School, Hochland High School and Windhoek Technical High School.

The weekend programme started with psychometric tests for each learner to become aware of his or her own inclination and aptitude. For many it was the first time to learn about themselves in this way. During the rest of the retreat, the focus was on conflict management, communication, change management and leadership skills.

The programme enabled students to understand different personality types and matching strengths and weaknesses, and how these specific types handle stressful situations. Learners became aware not only of their own personalities, which form their preferred tendencies, but were also exposed to other personality types and how to engage and interact with them.

The programme also guided them to understand communication methods such as the OBIO (openness, behaviour, impact and outcome) technique and the effect that emotions have in communication. Each theoretical session was followed by a practical application of the new knowledge.

“Capricorn Group is proud to sponsor this invaluable programme facilitated by Capacity Trust, as it invests in the lives of our future leaders,” concluded Horn.

Caption: Marlize Horn (back row second from left), Executive Officer: Brand & Corporate Affairs, Capricorn Investment Group Limited, with the Windhoek learners who participated in a leadership development programme over the past weekend.