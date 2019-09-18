Select Page

Namport supports marginalised farming community – donates stationery and educational material

The Namibia Ports Authority (Namport), recently donated stationery and educational material worth N$50,000 to the Queen Sophia of Spain Primary School, situated 80km from Otjiwarongo.

The school mostly absorbs the children from the marginalised farming community situated on a resettlement farm.

The Principal of Queen Sophia of Spain Primary School, Patrick Sishwashwa said they are special because they cater for the most needy of people in the community, where most of the parents are either employed as farm workers or are unemployed or survive on social grants from the government.

“Although the school gets financial assistance from the government the funds can never cater for all the needs and donations such as this one from Namport is always a welcomed relief,” he emphasised.

He thanked Namport for their willingness to share with those who do not have regardless of the economic situation being experienced countrywide and further appealed to other entities to follow the example set by Namport as the school still has future projects it intends to embark on.

The school currently runs a curriculum of grade 0 to 7 and the teaching aids and stationeries will be used for all grades.

 

