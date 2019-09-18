Metropolitan joins MTC’s cause to knock out gender violence

Insurance industry player Metropolitan this week pledged an amount of N$50,000 towards the MTC Knockout Project, which is aimed at ending gender violence.

At the event in Windhoek, it was revealed that participating personality, Johnny ‘JJD’ Doeseb landed the insurer’s brand on his trunks.

Doeseb on fight night will trade leather with activist Job Amupanda on 12 October at the Windhoek Country Club and Resort, with a total of nine bouts between different celebrated local personalities lined up.

Pledging their support at a press conference in Windhoek, Metropolitan Head of Distribution, Theo Gurirab, expressed that Metropolitan Namibia is indeed delighted to have taken a bold stand, not only to participate in this one of a kind gender violence boxing event that is initiated by MTC, but to also make a bold statement to the community at large.

“Our decision to partake in this event is motivated by the responsibility that we have as corporate citizen; and that is to protect our children and woman against the continued gender violence at all cost,” said Gurirab.

Speaking on behalf of Metropolitan, participating personality, Johnny “JJD” Doeseb said the public should expect fireworks when he and Amupanda go toe-to-toe. He highlighted that women and children are mostly the victims of GBV and hence urged men to change their attitude and become the protectors of society.

“Women and children are part of us and we need to protect them. We as men do not have any rights to use violence as a means of getting out of frustration. Violence has no place in our society and on 12 October, we must make sure that GBV becomes a thing of the past. Whenever you are angered, it must not be directed to women and children, they are not our punching bags,” he said.

Doeseb send out stern warning to his opponent saying he will not be making noise in the ring. “Job Amupanda, on the 12 October, I’m going to cut him off before he cuts off our water and electricity. This time around, it will not be easy and I respect him for be courageous to take on a giant like me.”

MTC’s Corporate Affairs and Sponsorship Manager, John Ekongo emphasized that time is ripe for decisive action against Gender Based Violence, and advanced that the country can only emerge victorious if we all join hands in this fight.

“It is merely through collaboration and unity that significant change can be realized. We are thus thankful and appreciative to Metropolitan for its support towards the MTC Knockout project. We therefore continue to challenge other corporates out there to join us, for this is a mammoth challenge, and together we can do better,” he added.

Metropolitan is the third corporate following Namdia and NASRIA who last week extended the same support to brand the boxing personality, Luis Munana, and Job Amupanda.

Individuals can also give support by purchasing a table of 10 for N$10,000 while general tickets go for N$250 at Webtickets. All proceed from this project will hence, through the office of Chairperson of the National Council, Honorable Margaret Mensah-Williams, be given to a charity project of choice that fights GBV.