Select Page

Visa on arrival pilot project set to boost tourism and economic growth

Posted by | Sep 26, 2019 |

Visa on arrival pilot project set to boost tourism and economic growth

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration this week officially launched a pilot visa on arrival for 47 countries to boost tourism and economic growth..

The pilot project will be implemented on Hosea Kutako International Airport, Walvis Bay International Airport, Katima Mulilo border post and eventually on all ports of entry.

The Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration Frans Kapofi said the countries that will now have visa on arrival while coming to Namibia include 27 African countries and 20 more from other parts of the world.

“The decision by Namibia to implement a visa on arrival is in line with African Union drive to promote a visa free Africa as well part of Namibia to improve the economy through tourism,” he said.

Namibia Airports Company Chairman Dr. Leake Hangala on occasion of the launch said not only will the pilot project modernize the visa system of our country, but it will definitely increase efficiency, promote tourism and economic growth.

“More so, new opportunities will be unlocked to our key stakeholders in the aviation industry and beyond. Similarly, this initiative will make Namibia a destination of choice, attract skills and facilitating increased trade and investment to position Namibia as the logistic hub,” he added.

Visitors that will benefit from the new initiative include visitors, visitors coming to attend workshops, medical visits, as well as friendship and family visits.

Visitors will be able to submit their visa application at the point of arrival and get approval and pay within a short period of time as compared to the past when certain nationalities had to apply from their home countries, Kapofi added.

Caption: The pilot project will be implemented on Hosea Kutako International Airport, Walvis Bay International Airport, Katima Mulilo border post and eventually on all ports of entry.. (photo by Ministry of Home Affairs).

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

New Board to boost local tourism

New Board to boost local tourism

23 May 2014

Erindi in search for Chinese JV partners

Erindi in search for Chinese JV partners

7 February 2014

Gondwana adds Palmwag and Omarunga lodges to portfolio

Gondwana adds Palmwag and Omarunga lodges to portfolio

5 April 2019

Operational Control Centre now controls Air Namibia

Operational Control Centre now controls Air Namibia

23 August 2013

Windhoek – Flat to let near central business district

One Bedroom flat for SINGLE tenant

Separate bedroom, separate bathroom, combined kitchen and lounge

Secure yard with one inside parking bay

Parking bay under shade netting

Walking distance from the CBD

One block away from Wernhil Shopping Mall

Quiet street – G4S security

Water included, electricity excluded

Monthly rent: N$5289.00 excluding electricity and N$160 for parking

Deposit: N$2500

Available immediately

To view please contact Mrs Don Camm

Tel: 061 221925

 