International Food and Craft Bazaar set for Saturday

The 9th International Food and Crafts Bazaar which is organised by the Association of Diplomatic Spouses (ADS) was officially launched this week at the FNCC.

The Bazaar will be held on Saturday 28 September at the same venue, from 10:00 to 14:00.

Rakhee Agrawal, President of the ADS said the bazaar is an exciting, fun activity, where the public will be able to see and buy traditional handicrafts from all over the world, as they witness unique cultural and dance performances.

“We are dedicated to serving people, organising a number of activities to support people in need,” she emphasised.

She highlighted that the theme for this year is promoting and encouraging girls in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM). According to her this year they supported the Combratum School by developing a science laboratory which is open to students from other schools as well.

She encouraged the public to join them and enjoy lovely handicrafts from all over the world, sample delicious cuisines and cultural performances.

“We are also proud of the fact that we have made a conscious decision to make our Bazaar eco- friendly with emphasis to reduce, reuse and recycle and have taken steps to curb single use place,” she added.

The Bazaar is sponsored by Gondwana, Qatar Airways, Body20, King Price, Rent-a-drum, Spar and Nedbank.