Select Page

Circulation of fake news on social media platforms a growing concern – Information Ministry

Posted by | Sep 26, 2019 |

Circulation of fake news on social media platforms a growing concern – Information Ministry

The Ministry of Information, Technology, and Communication (MICT), Wednesday issued a statement condemning the crafting of ‘fake news’ on social media platforms.

The Executive Director, Mbeuta Ua-Ndjarakana said his ministry has noted with great concern the circulation of fake news created to deliberately misinform and deceive the public about government operations on social media platforms.

“These messages are packed in such a manner that they look legitimate as they include pictures of spokespersons of government institutions and that of the President, H.E Dr Hage Geingob,” he said.

According to Ua-Ndjarakana such material is being created and peddled by individuals whose agenda is to create fear and destabilize peace among the public and he urged the public to be cautious of such trends.

As the spokes institution arm of the government, Ua-Ndjarakana said that his ministry will always ensure that information is communicated to the public in an official manner via official channels.

Meanwhile, he pleaded with the public to refrain from circulating fake news and avoid using the platform as a battleground for political character assassination, discrimination, racism, sexism, tribalism among others.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Emed Rescue24 launches mobile app for fast access to medical assistance

Emed Rescue24 launches mobile app for fast access to medical assistance

27 November 2018

Jaguar and Gorillaz recruiting tech-heads using games and technology

Jaguar and Gorillaz recruiting tech-heads using games and technology

21 June 2017

The Social Media threat to society and security

The Social Media threat to society and security

14 February 2018

Minister calls for youth involvement in the ICT industry

Minister calls for youth involvement in the ICT industry

10 October 2017

Windhoek – Flat to let near central business district

One Bedroom flat for SINGLE tenant

Separate bedroom, separate bathroom, combined kitchen and lounge

Secure yard with one inside parking bay

Parking bay under shade netting

Walking distance from the CBD

One block away from Wernhil Shopping Mall

Quiet street – G4S security

Water included, electricity excluded

Monthly rent: N$5289.00 excluding electricity and N$160 for parking

Deposit: N$2500

Available immediately

To view please contact Mrs Don Camm

Tel: 061 221925

 