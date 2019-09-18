Circulation of fake news on social media platforms a growing concern – Information Ministry

The Ministry of Information, Technology, and Communication (MICT), Wednesday issued a statement condemning the crafting of ‘fake news’ on social media platforms.

The Executive Director, Mbeuta Ua-Ndjarakana said his ministry has noted with great concern the circulation of fake news created to deliberately misinform and deceive the public about government operations on social media platforms.

“These messages are packed in such a manner that they look legitimate as they include pictures of spokespersons of government institutions and that of the President, H.E Dr Hage Geingob,” he said.

According to Ua-Ndjarakana such material is being created and peddled by individuals whose agenda is to create fear and destabilize peace among the public and he urged the public to be cautious of such trends.

As the spokes institution arm of the government, Ua-Ndjarakana said that his ministry will always ensure that information is communicated to the public in an official manner via official channels.

Meanwhile, he pleaded with the public to refrain from circulating fake news and avoid using the platform as a battleground for political character assassination, discrimination, racism, sexism, tribalism among others.