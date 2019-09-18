Select Page

In times of operational crisis, it pays to be fully local

Posted by | Sep 25, 2019 |

Amid a flurry of rumours on social media about the impact of the South African banks strike on Friday, the only fully Namibian owned bank made a confident statement about the durability of their banking systems.

Bank Windhoek Managing Director, Baronice Hans, stated “Bank Windhoek would like to assure its clients that the impending strike by the employees of banks in South Africa, has no impact on the operations of Bank Windhoek.

Reiterating that Bank Windhoek is a wholly owned and operated Namibian financial institution with no system links to South Africa that will affect its operations locally, she added “All our branches, ATMs, and digital services such as iBank, Cellphone Banking and our Mobile App will function normally on Friday 27 September as they would on any other business day.”

 

