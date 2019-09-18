Select Page

N≠a Jaqna Conservancy invests in water infrastructure

Posted by | Sep 25, 2019 |

N≠a Jaqna Conservancy invests in water infrastructure

The N≠a Jaqna Conservancy at a recently held annual general meeting, decided to invest over N$250,000 of their own funds rectifying long-term water problems that the authorities have failed to address for many years, at a re.

According to the Conservancy, the move was deemed urgent because children have for the last five years been forced to walk several kilometres to functioning water points to collect water on a daily basis.

The conservancy stated that this has added pressure on the few village water points still functioning, distracted and kept children from school and made daily living an ongoing challenge in the area.

In early 2019 and in the year ahead they will spend N$96,000 to provide supplementary food for the schools and up to N$95,000 helping conservancy members with funeral costs, the Conservancy said in a statement.

Sarah Zungu, Chairperson of the Conservancy said they need to provide as much support as possible to the community, who face constant daily struggles for even the very basic things in life.

“This is not fair and we call on the ministries and authorities to do their part in supporting the rights and their obligations as far as this community is concerned,” Zungu concluded.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

GIPF beneficiaries get 5% increase

GIPF beneficiaries get 5% increase

4 April 2019

Include people with disabilities in development

Include people with disabilities in development

2 December 2011

ELCIN launches social services projects

ELCIN launches social services projects

22 November 2013

Diamonds for drought relief

Diamonds for drought relief

6 September 2013

Windhoek – Flat to let near central business district

One Bedroom flat for SINGLE tenant

Separate bedroom, separate bathroom, combined kitchen and lounge

Secure yard with one inside parking bay

Parking bay under shade netting

Walking distance from the CBD

One block away from Wernhil Shopping Mall

Quiet street – G4S security

Water included, electricity excluded

Monthly rent: N$5289.00 excluding electricity and N$160 for parking

Deposit: N$2500

Available immediately

To view please contact Mrs Don Camm

Tel: 061 221925

 