Local scholars availed with study opportunities to Japan

Four local students will pursue their postgraduate studies in Japan on scholarships availed by the Japanese government.

The students are Helena Iithete, a school teacher with nine years of experience, Frans Shafuda and Thomas Alweendo, Lecturers at the University of Namibia and Hangula Hangula a Senior Conservation Scientist at the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, last week were hosted by Hideaki Harada, Ambassador of Japan to Namibia at his residence

Harada encouraged the scholars to study hard in Japan and to deepen their understanding of Japan by being in touch with Japanese culture as well as its people.

He further advised them to make good friends, including with international student from other countries and to build a strong network among themselves.

Dr Becky Ndjoze-Ojo, Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation said the scholars should serve as a bridge between Namibia and Japan as they are representatives of Namibia.

She further noted that upon their return, they should use what they have learned and gained in Japan for the further development of Namibia.

A total of 21 postgraduate students have been fully sponsored by Japan and the Embassy wishes to enhance such academic exchanges, among other bilateral cooperating as one of the mid-long term drivers for strengthening bilateral relations as well as for nation building.

Caption: (From left to to right in the front row): H.E Hideaki Harada, Thomas Alweedo, Helena Iithete, Frans Shafuda, Dr. Becky Ndjoze-Ojo and Hangula Hangula.

 

