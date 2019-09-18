Select Page

2019 Selekt Sales Awards recognise the best in the motor industry

Posted by | Sep 24, 2019 |

2019 Selekt Sales Awards recognise the best in the motor industry

The best dealerships and sales people in the local motor vehicle industry were recognised at the annual Bank Windhoek Selekt Sales Awards last week in Windhoek, for their commitment, loyalty and support to Bank Windhoek and its customers during the previous financial year.

The Redco Motors (Pty) Ltd T/A Gobabis Toyota scooped the top award in the New Vehicles Franchise Category followed by Indongo Toyota and Pupkewitz Nissan. In the Used Vehicles Dealership Category Zeda Car Rental Namibia T/A Avis Car Sales received the top honour followed by Danlou Motors and Auto World Trade Centre. Novel Motor Company won the Used Vehicles Category. Pupkewitz Auto and Associated Motor Holdings walked away with the second and third spot.

Sidonio Alfaiate from Redco Motors, situated in Gobabis, was awarded as the top performer in the New Vehicle Salesperson of the Year category. Jolize Barnard from Indongo Toyota came second while Shaun Saal from Pukewitz Nissan was third.

Kobus Prins from Zeda Car Rental Namibia T/A Avis Car Sales was the ultimate winner in the Used Vehicles Salesperson of the Year category. Novel Motor Company Elrick de Wee and Danlou Motor’s Willie Modler won the second and third prizes respectively.

Bank Windhoek’s Head: Specialist Finance, Saara Shivute said the Bank will remain committed to endeavours putting Namibians into reliable, safe and the most modern vehicles out there.

“Having said this, I believe that there is always room for improvement. With this in mind, we have taken the initiative to develop and formalise a promotion that we will be sharing with you in the coming weeks. We are confident that this will entice an increase in sales and put Namibians in a position to upgrade to newer models of vehicles they currently own or switch to another brand completely, if they so wish,” Shivute said.

Caption: Shaun Saal from Pupkewitz Nissan, Sandra Blaauw (Bank Windhoek) Jolize Barnard from Indongo Toyota, Saara Shivute (Bank Windhoek) and Sidonio Alfaiate from Redco Motors, situated in Gobabis, who was awarded as the top performer in the New Vehicle Salesperson of the Year category.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Here to help the youth

Here to help the youth

10 October 2014

First female professional appointed as Rössing Uranium’s General Manager Operations

First female professional appointed as Rössing Uranium’s General Manager Operations

31 January 2018

Standard Bank appoints new executives

Standard Bank appoints new executives

16 February 2018

Namdeb HR practitioner commits to making a difference in the lives of others

Namdeb HR practitioner commits to making a difference in the lives of others

27 November 2017

Windhoek – Flat to let near central business district

One Bedroom flat for SINGLE tenant

Separate bedroom, separate bathroom, combined kitchen and lounge

Secure yard with one inside parking bay

Parking bay under shade netting

Walking distance from the CBD

One block away from Wernhil Shopping Mall

Quiet street – G4S security

Water included, electricity excluded

Monthly rent: N$5289.00 excluding electricity and N$160 for parking

Deposit: N$2500

Available immediately

To view please contact Mrs Don Camm

Tel: 061 221925

 