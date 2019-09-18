2019 Selekt Sales Awards recognise the best in the motor industry

The best dealerships and sales people in the local motor vehicle industry were recognised at the annual Bank Windhoek Selekt Sales Awards last week in Windhoek, for their commitment, loyalty and support to Bank Windhoek and its customers during the previous financial year.

The Redco Motors (Pty) Ltd T/A Gobabis Toyota scooped the top award in the New Vehicles Franchise Category followed by Indongo Toyota and Pupkewitz Nissan. In the Used Vehicles Dealership Category Zeda Car Rental Namibia T/A Avis Car Sales received the top honour followed by Danlou Motors and Auto World Trade Centre. Novel Motor Company won the Used Vehicles Category. Pupkewitz Auto and Associated Motor Holdings walked away with the second and third spot.

Sidonio Alfaiate from Redco Motors, situated in Gobabis, was awarded as the top performer in the New Vehicle Salesperson of the Year category. Jolize Barnard from Indongo Toyota came second while Shaun Saal from Pukewitz Nissan was third.

Kobus Prins from Zeda Car Rental Namibia T/A Avis Car Sales was the ultimate winner in the Used Vehicles Salesperson of the Year category. Novel Motor Company Elrick de Wee and Danlou Motor’s Willie Modler won the second and third prizes respectively.

Bank Windhoek’s Head: Specialist Finance, Saara Shivute said the Bank will remain committed to endeavours putting Namibians into reliable, safe and the most modern vehicles out there.

“Having said this, I believe that there is always room for improvement. With this in mind, we have taken the initiative to develop and formalise a promotion that we will be sharing with you in the coming weeks. We are confident that this will entice an increase in sales and put Namibians in a position to upgrade to newer models of vehicles they currently own or switch to another brand completely, if they so wish,” Shivute said.

Caption: Shaun Saal from Pupkewitz Nissan, Sandra Blaauw (Bank Windhoek) Jolize Barnard from Indongo Toyota, Saara Shivute (Bank Windhoek) and Sidonio Alfaiate from Redco Motors, situated in Gobabis, who was awarded as the top performer in the New Vehicle Salesperson of the Year category.