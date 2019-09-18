Select Page

National airline carrier refutes liquidation claims

The national airline, Air Namibia has refuted claims that there is pending application for the liquidation of Air Namibia by end of September 2019 as reported in the media.

Air Namibia in a statement this week also said that there has been no official decision taken by the government or the Board to close Air Namibia.

Air Namibia’s Interim CEO, Xavier Masule, in a statement Air Namibia shall continue to fly as per the published schedule for the foreseeable future,” he said.

According to Masule, the national airline is receiving assistance from its shareholder as per the budgetary provision and allocation as announced at the beginning of the current financial year.

As a business that is in operation, the airline procures goods and services continuously, he said.

“Services and goods acquired must be paid for in line with the terms of conditions of the suppliers. This process results in situations where at times the airline falls behind with payment of some of the invoices, as it is with any normal business entity,” he noted.

According to Masule, in cases where some invoices are in arrears, the airline has entered into payment arrangements with the relevant suppliers.

“Air Namibia was established with the mandate of providing air transport services, to promote tourism and encourage business investment in Namibia. The airline has been meeting this objective optimally,” he added.

 

