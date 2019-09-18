Breweries continues to support anti-poaching initiatives

Namibia Breweries Limited reaffirmed its support of the Intelligence Support Against Poaching (ISAP) with an extended Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two parties last week.

For the past four years, the breweries has strengthened ISAP’s operations with an annual sponsorship of N$100,000 through its brand Windhoek Lager, and has in 2017 further strengthened the fight against poaching, with the donation of the Piper Super Cub named ‘The Protector’ as an additional tool to ISAP.

‘The Protector’ is used for tracking collared animals, follow-up on poachers, air support for ISAP operations, Carcass locations, and patrols in national parks and private reserves.”

According to Fritz Kaufmann, ISAP Director, the yearly financial support from the Brewery over the years has been a big contributor to ISAP’s ability to function.

“The general support from the broader public has grown significantly, and ISAP has become a household name in the fight against environmental crime. This is also due to the partnership with NBL as it has placed ISAP on the map as well as giving it credibility,” Kaufmann said.

Kaufmann noted that numerous arrests have been made by the authorities due to information given to them by ISAP and that they have seen the apprehension of poachers on all fronts, and the building of a training facility where training and awareness of environmental issues are tabled and discussed, as well as workshops on various topics.

Managing Director of the brewery, Marco Wenk said they have seen a significant difference made by ISAP in the fight against poaching in Namibia as well as its contribution to protecting the environment.

“We are inspired by ISAP’s commitment to, and passion for curbing the senseless poaching in Namibia, which in turn makes it easy to continue in this relationship,” Wenk said.

Caption: NBL Managing Director, Marco Wenk (left) and ISAP Director, Fritz Kaufmann signing the agreement last week that will see NBL commit another N$100 000 towards anti-poaching efforts.