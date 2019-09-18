Select Page

Business and Intellectual Property Authority takes proactive step towards intellectual property protection

Posted by | Sep 24, 2019 |

Business and Intellectual Property Authority takes proactive step towards intellectual property protection

At the recently hosted Intellectual Property Enforcement Seminar, the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) took a step further in spearheading the effective enforcement of legal and copyright laws in Namibia.

BIPA hosted the seminar to empower participants with an in-depth knowledge on copyright protection; and enable them to effectively engage, participate and contribute to the development of the copyright system in the country.

Furthermore, the firm, in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organisation, printed training materials on intellectual property law enforcement which is intended to be used for the capacity building of enforcement agencies in Namibia.

The acting CEO of BIPA, Vivienne Katjiuongua said Namibia is determined to position intellectual property as a tool that supports the country’s development agenda.

“It is our intention that the system must seek to protect, promote and reward creativity; while ensuring that we safeguard public interest. This is particularly applicable to fair access for educational purposes and for persons with visual impairments, through the use of appropriate copyright limitations and exceptions,” Katjiuongua said.

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Unlawful TransNamib strike ends – Smith

Unlawful TransNamib strike ends – Smith

3 October 2018

Dundee, BoN clinch top awards at Deloitte’s Best Company to Work For Survey 2017

Dundee, BoN clinch top awards at Deloitte’s Best Company to Work For Survey 2017

25 October 2017

No case of FMD since January

No case of FMD since January

13 May 2016

Researchers left in the cold as structural problems force National Library to close

Researchers left in the cold as structural problems force National Library to close

26 January 2018

Windhoek – Flat to let near central business district

One Bedroom flat for SINGLE tenant

Separate bedroom, separate bathroom, combined kitchen and lounge

Secure yard with one inside parking bay

Parking bay under shade netting

Walking distance from the CBD

One block away from Wernhil Shopping Mall

Quiet street – G4S security

Water included, electricity excluded

Monthly rent: N$5289.00 excluding electricity and N$160 for parking

Deposit: N$2500

Available immediately

To view please contact Mrs Don Camm

Tel: 061 221925

 