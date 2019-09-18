Business and Intellectual Property Authority takes proactive step towards intellectual property protection

At the recently hosted Intellectual Property Enforcement Seminar, the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) took a step further in spearheading the effective enforcement of legal and copyright laws in Namibia.

BIPA hosted the seminar to empower participants with an in-depth knowledge on copyright protection; and enable them to effectively engage, participate and contribute to the development of the copyright system in the country.

Furthermore, the firm, in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organisation, printed training materials on intellectual property law enforcement which is intended to be used for the capacity building of enforcement agencies in Namibia.

The acting CEO of BIPA, Vivienne Katjiuongua said Namibia is determined to position intellectual property as a tool that supports the country’s development agenda.

“It is our intention that the system must seek to protect, promote and reward creativity; while ensuring that we safeguard public interest. This is particularly applicable to fair access for educational purposes and for persons with visual impairments, through the use of appropriate copyright limitations and exceptions,” Katjiuongua said.