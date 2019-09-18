Zwandor appointed UNAIDS Country Director

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation and Deputy Prime Minister, Honourable Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, welcomed Dr. Alti Zwandor as the newly appointed UNAIDS Country Director to Namibia a fortnight ago

During the visit, Nandi-Ndaitwah and Zwandor discussed their mutual support and partnership towards the AIDS response, highlighting the importance of removing complacency on HIV and strengthening messaging on combination prevention interventions such as voluntary male circumcision and condom use.

“I am honoured to be in Namibia and my focus will remain on building, fostering and maintaining strategic partnerships in contributing to the successful HIV response towards Ending AIDS”, she added.

Zwandor is a Public Health Specialist with over 36 years public health and development work experience in developing settings in Western, Eastern and Southern Africa. A national of Nigeria, Alti started her development work in the early 1980s with the Plateau State Ministry of Health in Nigeria where she was clinician in government and mission hospitals.

Zwandor joined UNAIDS in 2002 and has held various positions such as the UNAIDS Country Director for Lesotho; Programme and Institutional Development Adviser UNAIDS South Africa, Senior Programme Adviser UNAIDS Ethiopia, and National Programme Adviser UNAIDS Nigeria. During this period, she brokered constructive relationships with government and non-state actors such as civil society, faith-based, and private sector.

The establishment of these relationships created opportunities for UNAIDS to support inclusive complex policy dialogues and facilitated successful high-level political engagement by UNAIDS with Government leadership.

Zwandor has a Master’s degree in Epidemiology from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine – United Kingdom; and Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree from University of Jos, Nigeria.