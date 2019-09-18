India High Commission hands over 1000 MT of rice

The Indian High Commission, last week handed over 1000 MT of rice, sent by government of India to Namibia as drought relief assistance.

The High Commissioner of India Prashant Agrawal handed over the rice to Hon. Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, Prime Minister, in the presence of Chief Samuel Ankama, Deputy Minister in PM’s Office, and other senior officials.

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner mentioned that the pain and grief of brothers and sisters from Namibia, caused due to the severe drought, was shared by people of India, and India stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Namibia in their hour of need.

He called for the two countries to work together in areas of agriculture, irrigation, livestock and renewables to build drought resilience.

Thanking the Indian Government, Hon. PM recalled that India was among the first countries to pledge support to Namibia for drought relief this year. She also underlined the historically close partnership between the two countries.

Meanwhile, 41 containers containing 25,000 bags of 40 Kg (each 40 Kg bag containing 4 bags of 10 Kg) arrived at Walvis Bay from India earlier this month, from where it is being sent by the Office of PM to different regions to reach the intended beneficiaries.