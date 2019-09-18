Dentlinger-Mouton appointed Nam-mic Financial Services Holdings CFO

Nam-mic Financial Services Holdings recently appointed Ms Judy Dentlinger-Mouton as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 09 September.

The financial services firm said that Dentlinger-Mouton brings a wealth of experience spanning 16 years’ in the industry.

Prior to joining Nam-mic, she was employed at Lexus Group, a diversified financial services company, where she was responsible for the process mapping, project management of system implementations, finance, risk and compliance management tasks. Before that, she was a group financial manager at a local Bank.

In her new role, she will be responsible for the overall leadership of the Department, financial management, accounting, compliance, risk management and board reporting of Nam-mic Financial Services Holdings and its subsidiaries.

“I am a firm individual who strives for excellence in everything I do. I value accountability for actions and am a keen organisational leadership student. I am looking foward to this exciting challenge,” said Dentlinger-Mouton.

Nam-mic Financial Services Holdings’ Chief Executive Officer, Walter Don, said, “We are pleased to welcome Dentlinger-Mouton. Her financial management experience, key skills, which are financial reporting and analysis, including her critical thinking abilities and experiences, will add value to Nam-mic Financial Services Holdings’ business objectives in both the short and long term. We wish her the best.”

Dentlinger-Mouton holds a Master Degree in Business Administration, obtained from the University of Stellenbosch, as well as a bachelor’s of commerce honours and bachelors of accounting degrees attained from the University of South Africa and the University of Namibia respectively.