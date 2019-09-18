2000 learners eyes tested through Vision for Change Project – Sanlam, Shaetonhodi Optometrist partner

Sanlam together with project partner, Shaetonhodi Optometrist launched their Sanlam Vision for Change Project, this week.

The project which is in its third year of operation entitles a team of optometrists visiting selected schools and conducting eye screening tests on learners with those deemed to be needing glasses having these provided to them at no cost at all.

The project was launched at the Sanlam offices in Outpai and will target three schools in the town. The schools to benefit from the project this year are; John Pandeni Junior Secondary School, David Sheehama Senior Secondary School and Errki Tauya Junior Secondary School.

Speaking at the media launch, Sanlam Agency Manager Roberta Da Costa said projects of this nature are an investment into the future leaders of tomorrow adding that through this project, Sanlam is guaranteeing a bright future and a level playing field for the learners.

Da Costa thanked their project partner Shaetonhodi Optometrist for seeing the importance of the project and joining hands to assist the company to give back to the community.

In her statement Linna Shaetonhodi stressed the importance of eye screenings and eye tests adding that a project of this nature will ensure that the learners who benefit from it are given a fair chance.

Shaetonhodi said many learners are not even aware of their eye problems and those that are aware of them are often limited because of a lack of resources.

She added that “government has done it part to ensure our children are educated, but it is up to us as different stakeholders to make our own contributions through projects like this which assist government in their quest to educate the Namibian child”.

Shaetonhodi thanked Sanlam for considering her practice to be a part of this important project and reiterated her commitment to ensure the project is a success.

In a statement read on his behalf, the Director of Education in Omusti Region, Mr Laban Shapange thanked Sanlam for reinvesting back some of the money it harvest from the community adding that Sanlam is a true friend of education.

Previously the Sanlam Vision for Change project was conducted in Windhoek at Hage Geingob High School, Windhoek High School and Jan Jonker Afrikaaner Secondary School in 2017.

Last year the project was conducted in the coast at Swakopmund Secondary School, Coastal High School, Kuisebmond Secondary School and Duinesig Combined School.

To date over 2000 learners have had their eyes tested through this project and over seven hundred learners have benefited as a result of this project.