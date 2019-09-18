Select Page

Brave Warriors jet off to Madagascar for first leg of 2020 CHAN qualifiers

Posted by | Sep 18, 2019 |

Brave Warriors jet off to Madagascar for first leg of 2020 CHAN qualifiers

African Stars defender Pat-Nevin Uanivi was included in the final 20 men squad that flew out to Madagascar on Wednesday morning to take part in the 2020 CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers against Madagascar on Sunday.

Brave Warriors interim coach released his squad prior to the teams departs where he chose Ratanda Mbazuvara of African Stars the number one goalkeeper, deputized by UNAM’s Charles Uirab.

The squad also includes CHAN team regulars such as Marcel Papama and captain, Dynamo Fredericks.

“We have so much talent and it’s all about finding the right balance and get a good result,” Brav3e Warriors interim coach, Bobby Samaria said.

The full team that travelled includes: Ratanda Mbazuvara, Charles Uirab, Pat-Nevin Uanivi, Ivan Kamberipa, Obrey Amseb, Marcel Papama, Gustav Isaak, Larry Horaeb, Aprocious Petrus, Immanuel Heita, Dynamo Fredericks, Vitapi Ngaruka, Emilio Martin, Wendell Rudath, Llewelyn Stanley, Absalom Iimbondi, Gregory Aukumeb, Panduleni Nekundi, Elmo Kambindu and Mapenzi Muwanei.

The match against the islanders will take place Sunday, 14h30 and the Brave Warriors will return home on next week Tuesday with the second leg in Windhoek set for 19 October at 16h00.

The aggregate winner of this fixture will qualify for the 2020 CHAN finals to be held in Cameroon. (NFA)

 

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

Related Posts

Swimmers to take on the mighty Atlantic in the Jetty Mile

Swimmers to take on the mighty Atlantic in the Jetty Mile

21 December 2016

Budding archers called to enter African Archery Youth Championships

Budding archers called to enter African Archery Youth Championships

17 January 2014

Stars shine – clinch Debmarine Namibia Cup as well as League title

Stars shine – clinch Debmarine Namibia Cup as well as League title

21 May 2018

Spring opens swimming season

Spring opens swimming season

5 September 2014

Windhoek – Flat to let near central business district

One Bedroom flat for SINGLE tenant

Separate bedroom, separate bathroom, combined kitchen and lounge

Secure yard with one inside parking bay

Parking bay under shade netting

Walking distance from the CBD

One block away from Wernhil Shopping Mall

Quiet street – G4S security

Water included, electricity excluded

Monthly rent: N$5289.00 excluding electricity and N$160 for parking

Deposit: N$2500

Available immediately

To view please contact Mrs Don Camm

Tel: 061 221925

 