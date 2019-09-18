Brave Warriors jet off to Madagascar for first leg of 2020 CHAN qualifiers

African Stars defender Pat-Nevin Uanivi was included in the final 20 men squad that flew out to Madagascar on Wednesday morning to take part in the 2020 CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers against Madagascar on Sunday.

Brave Warriors interim coach released his squad prior to the teams departs where he chose Ratanda Mbazuvara of African Stars the number one goalkeeper, deputized by UNAM’s Charles Uirab.

The squad also includes CHAN team regulars such as Marcel Papama and captain, Dynamo Fredericks.

“We have so much talent and it’s all about finding the right balance and get a good result,” Brav3e Warriors interim coach, Bobby Samaria said.

The full team that travelled includes: Ratanda Mbazuvara, Charles Uirab, Pat-Nevin Uanivi, Ivan Kamberipa, Obrey Amseb, Marcel Papama, Gustav Isaak, Larry Horaeb, Aprocious Petrus, Immanuel Heita, Dynamo Fredericks, Vitapi Ngaruka, Emilio Martin, Wendell Rudath, Llewelyn Stanley, Absalom Iimbondi, Gregory Aukumeb, Panduleni Nekundi, Elmo Kambindu and Mapenzi Muwanei.

The match against the islanders will take place Sunday, 14h30 and the Brave Warriors will return home on next week Tuesday with the second leg in Windhoek set for 19 October at 16h00.

The aggregate winner of this fixture will qualify for the 2020 CHAN finals to be held in Cameroon. (NFA)