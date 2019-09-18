Rundu to host National Clean up Day – Public urged to participate in campaign

The National Cleanup Day will take place on Saturday, with the main event being hosted in Rundu, in the Kavango East region on Saturday, the Ministry of Environment and Tourism said this week.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda, despite the main event of the campaign taking place in Rundu, all other regions of the country have been urged to participate.

“We encouarge all to take part in this activity in their respective regions, towns and settlements. We further encourage regional councils to make neccesary arrangements including mobilising people for a succesful clean up Namibia campaign,” he said.

‘As proud citizens of this country, we must have an undertaking to ensure that our country clean at all times. Litter and irresponsible waste diposal are polluting our beautiful environment creating healthy hazards and making it unsightly,” he added.

According to Muyunda, the annual clean up days are designed to remind all of us to take action against elements that pollute and destroy the environment.

The main goal of the National Clean Up Campaign is to cultivate a society where all citizens take action to stop littering and shift towards best practice methods of waste management including the reduce, re-use and recycling of waste. It is our the hope that this will assist Namibia in becoming the cleanest country in Africa, he added.

“Let us join hands and take pride in our environment by cleaning our homes, streets, schools, workplaces and general surroundings on this day and beyond. A Namibia free from litter will be a healthy Namibia and a better place to live for us all, he said.

Meanwhile, clean up activities are expected to take place in each constituency and everyone interested in taking part should consult their nearest regional council or constintuency office.