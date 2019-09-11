Select Page

New partnership to enhance investment readiness for start-ups, SMEs initiated

Sep 17, 2019

Business Financial Solutions and Germany-based GreenTec Capital Partners announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership to strengthen capacity building, investment readiness, and fund-raising assistance to local start-ups and SMEs.

The newly formed partnership comes as Germany plans to invest about N$2 billion in Namibia over the next 2 years.

By applying a unique Venture Building model, the partners aim to tackle the maturity, infrastructure, and funding gaps that young SMEs and start-ups are facing in Namibia, while at the same time de-risking them for investors by applying their support and expertise.

Jointly, Business Financial Solutions and GreenTec will support high potential local start-ups and SMEs in their growth from the proof-of-concept stage to market fit and sustainability by providing customised operational support, company formation and building, investment readiness, and go-to-market strategies and execution.

In this context, the partners are launching a Call for Applications addressed to entrepreneurs that are interested in receiving support through the venture building model – check www.bfs.com.na for more details as well as the application form.

Ventures will be selected based on their impact, the value they can add, and their economic sustainability.

Caption: Ringing in the new partnership on the occasion of Germany’s Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Dr. Gerd Müller (left), visit to Namibia: Christina von Doderer, BFS (middle) and Thomas Festerling, GreenTec Capital Partners (right).

 

