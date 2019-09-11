Nedbank, Lionesses of Africa host fourth women entrepreneur breakfast

Just under 100 local women entrepreneurs, looking to take their businesses to the next level, attended the fourth Lioness Lean In networking event last week, which was hosted by Nedbank Namibia and Lionesses of Africa.

Lionesses of Africa is the fastest growing network of women entrepreneurs on the African continent with over 730,000 women business owners in all 54 African countries.

Speaking at the event, Founder and CEO of Lionesses of Africa, Melanie Hawken said “It is wonderful to once again bring our Lioness Lean In event to Windhoek, Namibia, and to have the opportunity of connecting with and further building our community of women entrepreneurs in the Namibia. During the event we were able to share news of the various initiatives that Lionesses of Africa is rolling out for these women business builders, and we will be showcasing their stories and their businesses on all the Lionesses of Africa platforms.”

Nedbank Head of Business Banking, Britt du Plessis, said Nedbank is ready to assist women in business with the necessary support, “Our bank is one where we empower. In all areas of our business, we have women who will listen to your banking needs, understand the challenges that you’re faced with, and who will deliver, emphatically, on your expectations. We have strong women in every facet of our business, who can relate to the women entrepreneur.”

Other speakers included founder of African Naturals, Zodidi Gaseb; founder of Nomad Spa, Mariana Alwenye; and Director of Side by Side, Huipie van Wyk. Each speaker gave an account of their journey of being a woman in business.

Each of the entrepreneurs will be featured on the Lionesses of Africa platforms over the coming month to showcase their businesses and products to the entire network across the African continent.

Caption: Founder and CEO of Lionesses of Africa, Melanie Hawken; founder of African Naturals, Zodidi Gaseb; founder of Nomad Spa, Mariana Alwenye; Nedbank Head of Business Banking, Britt du Plessis.