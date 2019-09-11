Selekt Gold account for high-end Bank Windhoek clients introduced

Bank Windhoek will now offer personalised service and advice, innovative digital solutions and added value offerings to its customers who earn a salary of N$15,000 and up, through its recently introduced Selekt Gold Account.

The offering delivers bundled or Pay-as-you-Go transaction fee structures, access to a team of personal bankers, personalised SelektSaver Accounts at tiered interest rates, free life cover (of N$32300), legal cover (up to N$30000) and funeral cover of N$30000 for the main member, N$30000 for the spouse including others for children.

Selekt Gold also comes with value added services such as the Hey Jude for Bank Windhoek Lifestyle App and the‘My Savings’ aspect, which comprises of access to all investment products within the Capricorn Group, as well as having as many Complementary SelektSaver Accounts as the customer would like, linked to their Selekt Gold Account, at no extra cost to the customer.

According to the bank, in consultation with personal bankers, customers will be able to choose the loan products that are best suited to them, be it a Personal Loan, Gold Credit Card, an Overdraft Facility, Vehicle Financing, or Selekt Bond.

“In addition to conducting daily transactions on our Mobile App, we also offer features such as being able to turn Debit and Credit Cards off and back on again, as well as the feature where daily limits can be increased or decreased. Then of course, we provide the convenience of CellPhone Banking, iBank and a preferential rate for access to the Hey Jude for Bank Windhoek App, which is essentially a personal assistant in your pocket that helps with any task that you simply do not have the time to do,” Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans, said.

Hans further added that as a wholly owned Namibian financial institution, the approach of crafting and shaping offerings around the needs of their customers is important.

“The time has come to recognise that we service customers with diverse needs and as such, we have to be relevant and responsive by talking to their needs. We are confident that we are a solutions-driven financial services institution and a trusted partner that they will need as they grow in all aspects of their lives and expand their aspirations,” Hans said.

Caption: Bank Windhoek’s Executive for Retail Banking Services, Chris Matthee, Managing Director, Baronice Hans, Executive for Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack and Ryan Geyser, Chief Customer Officer at the launch of Bank Windhoek’s Selekt Gold offering.