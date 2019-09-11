Select Page

BTG Namibia enters strategic partnership with local asset management company – BTG soon to be rebranded to Altron Namibia

Altron Rest of Africa (Altron ROA), a division of JSE-listed technology company Altron, announced the sale of a minority stake in its subsidiary, Bytes Technology Group Namibia, to Eljota Investment Managers.

The local licensed and authorised asset management company, Eljota is led by founder and principal Johannes Gawaxab, according to a statement released on Thursday.

Ike Dube, Managing Director of Altron ROA lauded Eljota’s deep local insight. “They also have a track record of growing businesses within the context of a muti-national corporation, and this is one of the key reasons for the partnership,” Dube said, adding that Altron was also looking forward to the contribution of Gawaxab on the board of BTG Namibia.

“Eljota bought into the Altron family for the depth and breadth of its solutions, together with strong partnerships with globally-renowned manufacturs and software vendors in key growth areas such as Cloud Services, Data Analytics, Smart IoT, and Security,” said Gawaxab.

BTG Namibia, led by Managing Director JC Kruger, is a market leader in the supply, installation, and maintenance of technology solutions including office automation solutions, managed print services, ATMs, point-of-sale infrastructure and related software solutions to players in the banking, retail and commercial sectors of Namibia.

Kruger said the transaction represented a new dawn for BTG Namibia. “Together with Eljota and Altron, we are embarking on an exciting growth strategy underpinned by expansion of the local offering to include more of Altron’s products and solutions in Namibia,” Kruger said.

“As part of the Altron family, Eljota and BTG Namibia are positioned to deliver significant societal impact by promoting the active involvement of Namibians in the transformative and inclusive growth of our local economy,” said Gawaxab.

 

