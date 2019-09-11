Luanda appointed Chairperson of Air Namibia Board of Directors

National carrier, Air Namibia has appointment of Escher Luanda as the Chairperson of Air Namibia Board of Directors effective 9 September, following the resignation of the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of the Board of Directors last week.

Air Namibia in a statement said the Board resolved that a Vice-Chairperson will be appointed when the new Board Members are appointed.

The remaining Air Namibia Board of Directors are Escher Luanda (Chairperson), Heritha Muyoba, Willy Mertens and Capt. Alois Nyandoro.

Luanda is a seasoned governance and ethics practitioner. He holds a B.Juris as well as an LLB Degree, a Postgraduate Diploma in Compliance and a Master’s Degree in Business Leadership.

Luanda is an admitted legal practitioner of the High Court of Namibia. He leads the Governance and Ethics Division at the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF), where he is a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

“Air Namibia management and staff look forward to continue working with you during your tenure to elevate our national airline to greater heights. Your diverse knowledge, leadership, and commitment to excellent service delivery is our guiding force, as we carry the Namibian spirit locally and internationally,” Xavier Masule, Air Namibia’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, said.