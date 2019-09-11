Cancer Association launches Pink Day in support of breast and cervical cancer

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN), will host a pink movement to raise funds for women fighting cancer during the month of September and October after which a national ‘Pink Day’ will be held on 25 October

“For sale are various items including caps from N$100 and pink t-shirts from N$150, pink buffs, bracelets and other small items are also available,” said Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN in a statement.

According to CAN statistic breast and cervical cancer remain a serous concern, where a total of 2474 cases of breast cancer have been reported to the National Cancer Registry, managed by the Association, between 2013 and 2017.

In comparison with the previous 5 year period where only 1379 cases were recorded, while cervical cancer is highly preventable, detectable and treatable, this form of cancer plagues southern African countries with high HIV-infection rates especially.

In Namibia, 1565 women have been diagnosed with advanced cervical cancer during the 5 year recorded period of 2013 to 2017, about three times this number have been detected with high risk precancerous lesions (CIN II and CIN III), thus getting treatment before becoming another statistic.

The prevention of these cancers are some of the main focus areas of the National Cancer Outreach Programme of CAN that has been screening and referring patients for faster treatment since August 2015.