Select Page

Cancer Association launches Pink Day in support of breast and cervical cancer

Posted by | Sep 12, 2019 |

Cancer Association launches Pink Day in support of breast and cervical cancer

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN), will host a pink movement to raise funds for women fighting cancer during the month of September and October after which a national ‘Pink Day’ will be held on 25 October

“For sale are various items including caps from N$100 and pink t-shirts from N$150, pink buffs, bracelets and other small items are also available,” said Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN in a statement.

According to CAN statistic breast and cervical cancer remain a serous concern, where a total of 2474 cases of breast cancer have been reported to the National Cancer Registry, managed by the Association, between 2013 and 2017.

In comparison with the previous 5 year period where only 1379 cases were recorded, while cervical cancer is highly preventable, detectable and treatable, this form of cancer plagues southern African countries with high HIV-infection rates especially.

In Namibia, 1565 women have been diagnosed with advanced cervical cancer during the 5 year recorded period of 2013 to 2017, about three times this number have been detected with high risk precancerous lesions (CIN II and CIN III), thus getting treatment before becoming another statistic.

The prevention of these cancers are some of the main focus areas of the National Cancer Outreach Programme of CAN that has been screening and referring patients for faster treatment since August 2015.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Long walk to early cancer detection

Long walk to early cancer detection

25 September 2015

Young paraplegic strives for mobility

Young paraplegic strives for mobility

29 May 2015

Fabupharm in N$13 million expansion drive

Fabupharm in N$13 million expansion drive

19 June 2015

Namibia faces acute blood shortage

Namibia faces acute blood shortage

17 January 2014