Economist Businesswomen Club looking for mentor, mentees for the 2020 Katuka Programme

The Economist Businesswomen Club is calling on interested women to join them either as mentors or mentees for the Katuka Mentorship Programme 2020.

Desere Lundon-Muller, Marketing Manager at the Economist said the closing date for applications is 8 November and to contact her for more information and entry forms which will be forwarded upon request.

“We are looking for mentors and mentees to participate in the one year programme starting January 2020,” she added.

She explained that the programme is intended to give women who have just started in new careers, who have been promoted to a more senior position, who have taken the plunge to become an entrepreneur the support they need to handle their situation with confidence.

“By bringing the experience of those who have successfully gone through this process to those who have just started their journey, the chance for success are improved exponentially,” she emphasised.

Lundon-Muller highlighted that the aim of the programme is to empower entrepreneurs and other professional women to achieve success in their careers through mentorship by peers or other more experienced business and professional women.

Katuka was launched by the late Lena Markus in July 2001, who was also a former Businesswoman of the Year 2000 in the category of Corporate/Professional.